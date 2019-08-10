Global humanitarian organisation,Practical Action, has rolled out a US $2,3 m solar powered rural irrigation programme aimed at transforming drought prone Gwanda into a greenbelt.

The programme, funded by the Swedish embassy through Sida, started in October 2017 running into August next yr, has so far benefitted over 900 families.

Speaking during a tour of the projects in Dadata, Gwanda North province, Practical Action projects coordinator Melody Makumbe said they were targetting derelict irrigation projects, drawing water from dams or drilling boreholes where there is no ready source of water.

So far they have rehabilitated four irrigation schemes and 15 community gardens in the province.

“our target is to build resilience to climate change,facilitate access to markets, strengthen management structures,andt economically empower vulnerable villagers mostly women and youths.

She added that the communities had embraced the programme as it helps in promoting food security and guaranting them a ready market for their farm produce.

Projects officer Lucky Hlabangana said in addition to solar facilities, they also provided diesel powered water pumps as back up.

