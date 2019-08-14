Pfumojena speaks on Peter Pan character

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED renowned Zimbabwean actor and singer John Pfumojena has described as most-fulfilling his landing of a role in the National Theatre-produced Peter Pan play adapted from an iconic Peter Pan story that was staged at Troubadour White City Theatre in West London recently.

The famous Zimbabwean actor plays the Peter Pan character alongside Daisy Maywood as Wendy Darling and Kelly Price who features as Captain Hook in the Sally Cookson’s directed play.

Cookson’s magical re-telling of Peter Pan through a play was first seen at the Bristol Old Vic and reconceived at the National Theatre in 2016 where Pfumojena

played Michael Darling.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Pfumojena said playing the Peter Pan role required a lot of energy like a six-year-old boy.

“It is high-octane. Running around and playing like a six-year-old boy. The energy needed is incredible, but satisfying. I consider it one of the most-

fulfilling roles so far,” he said

The Masvingo-born artist said coming back home for the holiday was difficult due to a busy and unpredictable schedule.

“Theatre life is the most unpredictable. One minute you have planned out your life and within a moment you notice that you have to adjust or abandon everything

because of a show that is either going on tour, overseas or in general playing in theatre that is not close to home,” he said.

Pfumojena’s serious involvement with the arts started when he featured in the play, Who Are You, which was staged at the Harare International Festival of the

Arts (HIFA) in 2007. After this play he featured in another one titled Loupe produced by Theatre in the Park that later went on tour in Algeria and Ireland.

The play (Loupe) won a National Arts Merit Award (Nama) award for the best theatre production in 2009. During that same year, Pfumojena was nominated at the

Southern African Achievers Awards (UK) under the Musician and Entertainer of the Year category.

Other plays in which Pfumojena featured include Wedding Night, Waiting for the Constitution, Diary of a Madman, The Maids and romantic movie The Playing

Warriors.