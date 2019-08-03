One Voice Concert to be captured on camera

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

ORGANISERS of the two-day One Voice Inter-Denominational Concert yesterday said there would be a live DVD recording at this year’s edition set for October 25 to 26 at the Harare Gardens.

The concert, to be headlined by award-winning South African pop star-turned-pastor and gospel singer, Martin Phike, will be held under the theme Gathering of Champions.

Concert director Learnmore Tawengwa, who is also director of Spirit Praise Choir, told NewsDay Life & Style Weekender yesterday that there would be a lot of

surprises at this year’s edition of the event.

“The One Voice Concert continues to grow bigger and better each year and this year, we have decided to take it to another level and do things differently by

recording our live DVD at the concert,” he said.

“The concert gives a platform to praise and worship teams from different churches as they rarely get the opportunity outside church to showcase their talents.

Gospel enthusiasts will be in for a treat at the concert.”

Meanwhile, Minister Martin PK, a member and partner of Loveworld Nation under the pastoral care of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, will share the stage with South

Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel singer Takesure Zamar Ncube (pictured), among others.

The Mzansi-based singer has already confirmed he is coming in a video which is doing the rounds on different social media platforms, adding he was looking

forward to returning to Zimbabwe.

“God bless you everybody, this is Martin PK, Superman, Mr Holly Spirit. I am excited to be part of the One Voice Concert Season 4 taking place in Zimbabwe at

the Harare Gardens on the 26th of October. This, indeed, is going to be the gathering of the champions. I will be with Spirit Praise. It’s going to be an

awesome time, with the presence of God,” he says in the video.

“I have been looking forward to my return to Zimbabwe and what a time to come for the Once Voice Concert. So I will see you on the 26th of October. Tell

everybody that the Superman is coming to town. It’s going to be a powerful time of prophesy, a powerful time of worship, a powerful time of visions and it’s

going to be a change of season for someone. So get ready, I am looking forward to seeing you there.”