Nutty O ropes in Jah Prayzah

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

FAST-rising dancehall musician Nutty O has roped in contemporary singer Jah Prayzah in a new song titled Mbakumba.

The musician, who started music professionally in 2014, has managed to break into the local music industry, in addition to tours of foreign countries such as Jamaica due to his lyrical composition that is based on a fusion of English and Jamaican dialect called Patois.

Bugatti hit-song manager Byron Kabaira told NewsDay Life & Style that he had decided to do a song with Jah Prayzah since the latter is well established and has music that cuts across the regional market.

“Jah Prayzah is enjoying commercial glory. It’s quite important for him (Nutty O) to collaborate with such talented artistes. The collaboration is long

overdue. There was also a need for the artiste to first work hard before venturing into such a collaboration. I think the time is now,” he said.

“I think musically, it’s a great song and it’s a great project as well. I am really proud that Nutty O has had a nice time with his other song, Vroom.”

Kabaira said the upcoming project is set to open new doors for the artiste and allow room for the artiste to attract international audiences.

“We hope it will crack new barriers and doors because Jah Prayzah’s music has managed to break through the regional market. We will also use the opportunity to make our brand known. This shows that we are getting into that phase of recognition as well,” he said.

The Boomshelele hit-maker performed alongside the late reggae legend Bob Marley’s The Wailers Band and Roman Virgo. He has also featured in a Grammy-nominated album and in some Jamaican Riddims.

Nutty O said he was looking forward to break into the international market, going across the borders and also making waves in the local music industry.