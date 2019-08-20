Ngodzo wins Player of the Month award

BY Sports Reporter

Caps United midfielder Joel Ngodzo has won the July Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month gong following another stellar month for the inform star.

Ngodzo was named winner for the players’ category while Dynamos mentor Tonderai Ndiraya, who has transformed the fortunes of the giants this term took away the Coach of the Month award.

During the month of July, DeMbare were involved in four matches where they went without defeat earning two wins and the same number of draws.

DeMbare defeated Chapungu (1-0) and Harare City (1-0) while they earned draws in their tough clashes with Black Rhinos and Caps United with both matches ending in 1-1 draws.

During the month under review, Dynamos enjoyed the best form in the league which earned Ndiraya the award.

But while the team did well, there were no standout individual performers with Ngodzo proving the shining star at the Green Machine.

During the big Harare derby between DeMbare and Caps, Ngodzo emerged match of the match after another good performance that he capped with a fine strike.

Ngodzo ended Clive Augusto’s run of three Player of the Month gongs in as many months, while last month Black Rhino’s Herbert Maruwa won the Coach of the Month award.