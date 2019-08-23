New rapper inspired by depression

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Titose Alexander Ndebele, who goes by the moniker Flexmunyboii, says his struggles with depression and financial hardships made him to up his game in music.

This birthed the production of his debut album — Young and Dangerous — set to be released next month.

“The album was inspired by my struggles with depression in 2018, having to choose between academics and music and the hunger to make it on the music scene and also being broke encouraged me to create employment for myself in the music industry,” he said.

“Seeing young stars worldwide creating opportunities to better themselves, I told myself I could also use the talent and resources I have to achieve financial freedom,” Ndebele told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

Ndebele said he was hopeful that his new album would be a game changer and put him on the global map.

The 22-year-old rapper, who ventured into music in his early high school years, said his music is inspired by popular South African artiste, Casper Nyovest.

“South African hip-hop artiste Casper Nyovest is my biggest role model. I believe he has achieved ground-breaking milestones. His mind is crazy when it comes to hustle and working hard,” he said.

Tracks from the forthcoming album include Young, Dangerous, Y U Mad, Bad Alert, Assumptions, Lemme Live My Life and Mariachi Flows.

The videos for the singles, Mariachi Flows and Young, have already been released.