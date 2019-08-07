New novel tackles mental health

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

SOUTH Africa-based filmmaker, writer and designer Wizzy Mangoma has released her fourth book on amazon.com — Singing for the Falling Leaves — motivated by the desire to unearth mental health problems affecting people due to economic hardships in the country.

Mangoma, the founder and editor-in-chief of an online magazine, Wizzy’s Lounge, told NewsDay Life & Style that she initially wanted to produce a film script and later found it apt to put her thoughts in a book.

“A lot of people are going through hardships and they can’t talk about it. They suffer emotionally due to daily hardships, but no one notices. I know and have lost people close to me to depression. I still see a lot of people suffering in silence. It’s something which needs to be discussed and addressed in several ways. I chose to do that through this book,” she said.

The award-winning writer was optimistic that many people around the globe would access her book on amazon.com.

Mangoma has published Moment Treasures (2010), Manjanja: The Shining Red Fruit (2011) and co-authored As they Find a Way (2011) with Teurai Chanakira.

The latest book tells the story of ten-year-old Chasi’s journey centred on life, music and its impact, diversity, family, growth, love, friendship, coping with loss/distress and dealing with different situations.

Mangoma has worked as a film director, producer, script writer, actress and graphic designer and has lived in Denmark and the United States. She spends most of her time travelling around the globe on theatre and film initiatives.

Since her return to Zimbabwe, she has produced the movie, When the Voice Sings, three documentaries, a talk show and a film in Portugal.