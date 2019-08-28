Ndiraya calls up Rupiya

Inform Caps United forward Clive Rupiya has been called up to the Young Warriors side that will prepare for the under-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against South Africa early next month.

BY Sports Reporter

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya named a 27-member squad for the final round U-23 Afcon qualifier against South Africa.

The tie will be played over two legs, the first taking place on September 6 in South Africa, while the return is set for Barbourfields Stadium on September 10.

Rupiya has scored in each of the last two matches that Caps United have played and his form has not gone unnoticed.

He scored a wonder goal when Caps United edged Highlanders 2-1 in a league match two weeks ago and was also on target in their defeat to his former club Chapungu United at the weekend.

Besides just scoring goals, he showed that he has more to his game as he filled in the shoes of Phineas Bhamusi, who was not available for selection.

The Young Warriors squad was released by Zifa yesterday and as NewsDaySport reported yesterday, Dynamos’ Emmanuel Jalai, who has been a standout performer for the Glamour Boys, has earned himself a call-up to his age group side.

The Under-23 Afcon is part of the route to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Young Warriors will be looking to stay in the hunt for the Games’ ticket.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Velez CF), Tinotenda Ali (Yadah Stars), and Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Mbongeni Ndlovu (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Munashe Garan’anga (Ubuntu Cape Town), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Tawanda Chisi (Dynamos), Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs), Romario Matova (FK Igman), Keith Mutandagari (Cranborne), and Gilbert Nyaupembe

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Herentals), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United), Hagiazo Magaya (FC Platinum), Abubakar Moffat (Velez CF), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Nigel Katawa (Dynamos), Anelka Chivandire (Triangle) and Clive Rupiya (Caps United)

Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Wilfred Muvirimi (Harare City), Delic Murimba (Triangle), and Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV)