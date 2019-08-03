Nakamba’s Aston Villa rival giants

London — Aston Villa have been heavily active in the transfer market this summer, with their £130 million spree meaning only four heavyweight European clubs have spent more than them.

Villa have brought in 12 new players with Marvelous Nakamba joining from Club Brugge for £10,75m and Tom Heaton arriving from Burnley for £8m on Thursday.

Incredibly, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the only clubs to have spent more than Villa this summer.

The top five football clubs in gross transfer spending this summer so far across all of Europe include all the usual suspects and four former European Cup

winners. The most expensive purchase for Villa so far in this transfer window was Tyrone Mings, who signed for £26,5m from Bournemouth.

Forward Wesley Moraes, who cost £22m, joined from Club Brugge.

Matt Targett signed from Southampton for £15m and Ezri Konsa made the switch from Brentford for £12m.

In addition, Trezeguet was signed from Kasimpasa for £8,75m, with Bjorn Engels joining from Stade Reims for £7m.

Jota signed from rivals Birmingham for £4m, with Gary Gardner going the other way in a cash plus player exchange deal.

There have been further signings too, with Kortney Hause signing from Wolves for £3m and Douglas Luiz joining from Manchester City for £12,5m.

Anwar El Ghazi also arrived from Lille for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £8m.

Real Madrid have been the biggest spenders so far this summer, spending around £272m on players who include Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferlande Mendy, Eder

Militao and Rodrygo.

Atletico, meanwhile, have spent £219m, with £113m of that amount having been used to bring in Joao Felix from Benfica. Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier and

Mario Hermoso have also joined.

Barcelona have spent £213m –Antoine Griezmann, who joined from Atletico for £108m, being their star signing. Frenkie de Jong also signed for £67,5m.

Juventus have spent £136m. They secured one of the biggest deals of the summer when they paid £76,95m to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.

Villa’s signings

(1) Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth, £26,5m), (2) Wesley Moraes (Club Brugge, £22m), (3) Matt Targett (Southampton, £15m), (4) Ezri Konsa (Brentford, £12m), (5)

Trezeguet (Kasimpasa, £8,75m), (6) Bjorn Engels (Stade Reims, £7m), (7) Jota (Birmingham City, £4m and player exchange), (8) Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton

Wanderers, £3m), (9) Anwar El Ghazi (Lille, undisclosed), (10) Douglas Luiz (Manchester City, £12,50m), (11) Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge, £10,75m), (12) Tom

Heaton (Burnley, £8m)

Total = £128,5m

1: Real Madrid

2: Atl Madrid

3: Barcelona

4: Juventus

5: Aston Villa

Online