Musician’s fight against graft

AWARD-WINNING urban contemporary and hip hop musician Diego Tinotenda Chikombeka (Diego Tryno)’s latest music video, Sungai, set for release on August 31 complements efforts to fight corruption.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The video, which features Kudzai “DJ Monte” Mkosi, was shot by Big-bass Entertainment and produced by Media Empire Entertainment.

It will be launched on a local radio station and uploaded on online platforms including YouTube.

Diego Tryno said graft has not spared the arts industry.

“Corruption has crippled almost everything in this country; that also includes our arts and entertainment industry. It’s either something for something or nothing for nothing. You have to pay to get airplay or win an award. The poor-talented remain stagnant and the rich get airplay. This is very frustrating and as musicians we should take charge denouncing it at every level of the society,” he said.

The musician’s manager, Trisha Jones, told NewsDay Life & Style that fans should expect more videos from tracks off his debut album Lazarus (Age Volume 1) produced last year.

“This year we have devoted ourselves to releasing more videos than MP3’s. Our fans should, therefore, expect videos for all tracks from the debut. By the end of this year we will finish the second album called Stories (Age Vol. 2) that features local and international artists,” she said.

She said Diego Tryno was working on collaborations with musicians Tatenda Mahachi and Gift Amuli.

The young and energetic musician launched his career in 2014 at the age of 15 when he recorded his first single Go Diego Go which gained reception in clubs and bars.

He won the Best Upcoming Artist award at the Zambezi Music Awards (ZAMA-2014) hosted on Radio Zambezi 107.7 and the Best collaboration award at the Botswana radio station Yarona FM’s awards in 2015.