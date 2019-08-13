Mugabe’s ex-doctor Mubwandarikwa dies

BY FARAI MATIASHE
Doctor Kumbirai Mubwandarikwa ,who treated prominent liberation fighters including former President Robert Mugabe in colonial jails, has died. He was 78.
His son, Joram, confirmed the death to NewsDay yesterday.
“(My father) passed away at his Borrowdale home on August 11. He succumbed to cancer,” he said.
Joram said his father, who was among the first blacks to graduate in medicine in the then Rhodesia, will be buried at his farm in Hampshire, Chivhu, on Wednesday.
Mubwandarikwa, who was born in Zvavahera village in Gutu, attended Zvavahera Primary School from 1950 to 1957, Zimuto Secondary School from 1958 to 1959,
Inyathi Secondary School from 1960 to 1962 and Goromonzi Secondary School from 1962 to 1963.
In 1964, he was accepted by the University of Rhodesia and Nyasaland to study medicine and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBchB) in 1969.
According to Joram, after graduating, his worked at Harare Central Hospital, then Kwekwe Hospital.
In racially segregated Rhodesia, whites often refused to be treated by black doctors, but upon seeing Mubwandarikwa conduct his work, many white Rhodesians
became colour blind and sought treatment from him.
Mubwandarikwa also furthered his studies in the United Kingdom and then returned to Zimbabwe shortly after independence, where he worked for the government
until he retired in 2006.
He continued working at his private practice until March 2019 when he stopped due to ill health.
Mubwandarikwa is survived by his wife Ndakarwira Magodora, four children — Stella, Tariro, Joram, and Steven — and seven grandchildren.
Lostloveprayers Bymamalesedi
My husband started going once a week for 2 hours late in the evening and wondered where he could be. After about a month, he moved out of our house with his everything yet we had plans of taking him to my parents as soon as have given birth. I struggled with the pregnancy on my own for almost a month. Time reached I had to give birth to my cute son But it was really a tuff experience because my husband wasn’t there… I had to be strong and to be home by my self taking care of the baby. My friends were visiting on a daily basis..thanks to them. And just one I told about my problems because she saw I wasn’t happy at all…We sat talked for almost 4hours…She said to me, Rose you shouldn’t blame your husband so much because Our men are bewitched by other ladies most times.
She advised me to contact this wonderful lady called Mama Lesedi +27671691668 for help…I didn’t contact Her in the first place because I was nervous but this pain I was going through held me to grab my phone and call her…She was too lovely and made me feel like a sister. She directed me on where to find her…I went and in just a little time. My husband called me. He apologized and a lot I can’t tell…It would have been unfair if I didn’t tell the world about you Mama and everything you have done for me……I appreciated and forever I will….. Good things happen to tho +27671691668 Call or Whatsapp