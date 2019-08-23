Mt Darwin man murders wife, kills self

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A POLYGAMIST from Mt Darwin killed his first wife in cold blood by stabbing her 15 times all over the body with an okapi knife before committing suicide on Sunday.

Clifford Chingururu (35), of Tangenhamo Co-operative under Chief Kandeya in Mount Darwin, took rat poison after fatally stabbing his wife Sharon Chirenga (24), who he accused of infidelity.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a murder case and sudden death in Mt Darwin, where a husband fatally stabbed his wife before consuming rat position in a domestic dispute and left US$2 000 with a note suggesting that the money be

used to look after his children,” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Chingururu arrived at his homestead late in the evening and had a scuffle with his wife, which did not draw their neighbours’ attention.

He called his wife’s aunt, saying she should visit her sick niece the following morning as her condition was deteriorating.

Chingururu also called his sister telling her of his intentions and that she should look after his children.

Chirenga’s aunt, who was first to arrive at the homestead, found the door locked and enquired from neighbours about the whereabouts of the couple, but was told they never came out after their misunderstanding.

With the help of neighbours, the aunt broke into the room and stumbled on the couple’s dead bodies before filing a police report.

Said Mundembe: “We are urging members of the public especially couples to desist from violence as it will end fatally in some instances. Above all, people should respect human life because life is very precious.”