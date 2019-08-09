Mnangagwa fires incarcerated Mupfumira

By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday fired Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister, Priscah Mupfumira as Cabinet minister with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate of a government minister.

The Makonde senator and Zanu PF politburo member was fired by Mnangagwa in a letter signed by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda.

Mupfumira is facing allegations of swindling the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) of over US$95,5 million.

“Please be advised that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f) as read with section 104, subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Priscah Mupfumira from the Office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of

Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate of a Government minister,” Sibanda wrote .

Mupfumira is currently languishing in remand prison after Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi issued a special certificate requesting acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi to detain her for 21 days pending investigations into the NSSA saga.

She has since applied for bail at the High Court and Justice Erica Ndewere on Monday reserved judgment. Justice Ndewere, however, dismissed Mupfumira’s application to have her case referred to the Constitutional Court for determination.