Mkhululi Bhehe ties knot

BY SINDISO DUBE

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean contemporary gospel singer Mkhululi Bhebhe tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart, Ashleigh Nonxoloba, in a low-key ceremony at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

Bhebhe, who released his debut album last year, said he and his bride opted not to host a big ceremony because what mattered most was that they had been joined together in holy matrimony.

“The size of a wedding depends on the two people getting married. In as much as it is human nature to want to impose our ideas and expectations on what a wedding should look like, it’s really not about you, but the people getting married,” he said on his Facebook wall.

“I thank God for not allowing me and my lovely wife to yield to the pressures of fulfilling other people’s expectations of what our big day should have looked like. We refused to allow any of that to keep us from tying the knot and making our journey right with God.”

Bhebhe said they opted to avoid the glitz and glamour that usually accompany high-profile marriage ceremonies, rather preferring to do it their own way.

“This is the best decision I ever made. Follow your heart and ignore the loud voices of pessimism,” he said.

In 2008, Bhebhe took part in the Southern and Eastern Africa Idols, where he finished in the top six. Between March and November 2007, he was the first runner-up in the CBZ A-Academy Talent show held in Harare.

He rose to fame through the South African gospel musical group Joyous Celebration and popularised a Zimbabwean gospel hymn, Ichokwadi, which rocked airwaves in South Africa. Bhebhe has been one of the group’s lead vocalists since 2010.