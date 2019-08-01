Mining workers get 35% cost of living adjustment

WORKERS in the mining sector have been awarded a 35% cost of living adjustment effective July this year to September 30, 2019 as employers seek to cushion their employees in the face of harsh economic conditions, coupled with a restive inflation.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

According to a circular for the mines dated July 16, 2019, the 35% cost of living adjustment means that a minimum wage earner would take home ZWL$632,58 from ZWL$468,58, whereas the highest will now get ZWL$1 467,18 from ZWL$1 086,80.

“This notice serves to bring to your attention that a cost of living adjustment of 35% on the National Employment Council (NEC) for the mining industry, minimum rates applicable for the period from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 was agreed upon by Amwuz (Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe) and CoMZ (Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe) on Tuesday, July 16, 2019,” read the circular in part.

“The cost of living adjustment shall be effective from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019. This agreement shall be read together with the agreed salary schedule, effective January 1, 2019 and it will be subsequently sent to the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare for registration and publication. It is agreed that the cost of living adjustment rates will be as per attached schedules,” it reads.

Amwuz president Tinago Ruzive confirmed the authenticity of the circular.

Workers in the mining industry were recently awarded an 80% salary increment following a collective bargaining agreement between the NEC for the mining industry and unions.

But this has been eroded by inflation, which currently stands at 97,85%.

Also, a number of mining companies reportedly approached NEC asking for exemptions, leaving workers clutching on straws, according to the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers’ Union (Zdamwu) general-secretary, Justice Chinhema.