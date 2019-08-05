Mighty Warriors make Cosafa semi-final date with Banyana

Cosafa

Port Elizabeth — Zimbabwe sealed their place in the semifinals of the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship with a comprehensive 7-0 drubbing of Eswatini at the Wolfson Stadium yesterday.

The Mighty Warriors finish top of Group C and will meet hosts South Africa in Last 4 in what will be a titanic clash between two powerful sides in the region.

Emmalulate Msipa scored four goals for Zimbabwe as they cruised to the win, while Mavis Chirandu bagged a brace and Rudo Neshamba scored the other.

Eswatini had won their two previous games, but were no match for their more illustrious opponents.

The other match in Group C saw Angola defeat Mozambique 3-1 in a battle of the Portuguese-speaking nations.

Hosts South Africa sealed top spot in Group A as they beat Madagascar 3-0 to claim a full haul of nine points.

Malawi kept alive their hopes of a semifinal place as the best runner-up when they thumped Comoros Islands 13-0.

They must now wait for the outcome of Group B, which will conclude today.

Zambia and Botswana, who both have six points, meet at the Wolfson Stadium and a draw would see both teams advance – Botswana as the best-placed runner-up.

The other match in the pool sees Namibia take on Mauritius at the Gelvandale Stadium.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Zimbabwe claimed comfortable victories in Group A at the inaugural 2019 Cosafa Women’s Under-20 Championship that is also being stages in Nelson Mandela Bay.

South Africa had already sealed their place in the semifinals prior to their final match, but are now joined by Zimbabwe.

Both will have to wait for today’s matches to find out who they will play, but it will be one of East African guest nation Tanzania or Zambia, who meet to decide top spot in Group B.

South Africa came from behind to claim a 3-1 success over Mozambique yesterday.

Dinah Banda bagged a brace as Zimbabwe beat Namibia 4-0 to claim another convincing win.

They were given the lead by Talent Bizeki and also added a fourth through Praynence Zvawanda.

Group B will conclude today when Tanzania and Zambia clash at the Wolfson Stadium.