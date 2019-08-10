Mhere fans set for treat

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

GOSPEL musician Mathias Mhere yesterday said the success of his latest album, Greater than Solomon, demands that he holds a celebratory concert in the Harare Gardens on September 7.

Mhere told NewsDay Life & Style Weekender yesterday that preparations for the show — which he said will produce “fireworks” — were now at an advanced stage.

The musician said The Venue, where the album was launched in June, had limited space and could not accommodate all the fans who intended to grace the event.

The show, dubbed Hosanna Pakufamba Concert was, therefore, their best chance to watch him perform live.

“Hosanna means praise or joy, so we are just saying we want to praise God in this music journey. It is a journey of faith. When I launched the album, the venue

was too small to accommodate everyone who wanted to come. We just wanted to have this time with our fans as we celebrate the album’s success so far.”

Mhere said the show will see a number of “surprise” guest artistes, including some drawn from secular music circles to bring a variety of entertainment to the

fans. Mhere has, in the past, done collaborations with secular musicians, including the late superstar Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Killer T and

Freeman.

Fans, Mhere said, should look forward to some of the tracks from the album, among them Tirikufamba (featuring Jah Prayzah), Mai John, ndizarurire and Hembe

Yemubhero.

Greater Than Solomon has been enjoying generous airplay and is also being widely being played at public gatherings.

The musician has also been staging shows across the country.

Mhere said fans should look forward to videos for Ndizarurire and Tirikufamba.

The artiste rose to fame after his hit-song, Favour, was released in 2012, and has never looked back since, becoming one of the country’s finest gospel music

acts.