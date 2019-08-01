MDC chaplaincy leads prayer week

THE MDC’s chaplaincy department — a new initiative created at the party’s congress held in Gweru — is leading a national prayer week in Bulawayo, with sermons being held in residential areas.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

Bulawayo MDC chaplaincy chairperson Obert Manduna said pastors from different church organisations were leading the prayers in the residential suburbs, with the last prayer sessions set for Mpopoma on Sunday.

The chaplaincy provincial executive is made up of party members, who are anointed pastors in their respective denominations

“As Bulawayo province, we have also responded to the call by the president to conduct a week-long national prayer for God’s intervention on the prevailing national crisis. We started on Monday and the response has been positive,” Manduna told journalists yesterday.

“What has been inspiring is that we had people from different political parties joining in the prayer week, which is a sign that people are really desperate and want change.

“Each district is being led by an anointed pastor, so we are covering all districts. We will be having our last prayer session on Sunday at Mpopoma, where we hope many people will attend just to ensure that we appeal for divine intervention as one.”

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa (pictured) last week called on Zimbabweans to spare time for prayer to appeal for divine intervention in the face of the political and socio-economic crisis in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa said the week of prayer would be followed by a “call for decisive action” to confront the government.