MDC a gang of retrogressive minds – Muchinguri

By RICHARD MUPONDE

THE opposition MDC is a gang of retrogressive minds bent on sabotaging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s efforts to revive the economy, hence Zimbabweans should shun their call for protests slated for Friday, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri has said.

Muchinguri was speaking at Ntunungwe Secondary School in Bulilima East, where she was the guest of honour at Industry minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu’s victory celebrations on Sunday.

Ndlovu beat MDC Alliance’s Solani Moyo, who also happens to be the opposition’s Matabeleland South provincial chairperson.

She said the Nelson Chamisa-led political outfit was possessed by a demon of economic sabotage, hence their kudira jecha concept — interpreted by Zanu PF

supporters as meaning to disrupt and disturb every government effort of rebuilding the country — has seen them organising violent protests in January and going

to Western countries to push for sanctions.

“We are talking of development, but others are talking of kudira jecha because President Mnangagwa was talking of Zimbabwe is open for business and re-engaging

the West. They are even asking for sanctions to be imposed on the country. This is retrogressive thinking, I don’t know if we no longer have doctors to examine

their brains to see if they are still functional,” Muchinguri said.

Chamisa last week announced August 16 as the date for a major protest against the economic meltdown which he attributed to Mnangagwa’s ineptitude and the

election legitimacy issue.

The Defence minister said Chamisa was being a fool by challenging Mnangagwa’s legitimacy, but should embrace the democratic tenets of accepting defeat.

“The Constitution says a person wins an election to be a President by 50% plus one, nothing more or less. Chamisa has to accept defeat. These people are very

undemocratic, but a ‘More Disaster Coming (MDC)’ party. Democracy says one has to accept defeat and support the person who won the election and not to fight

that person. We urge you to shun the protests organised by the MDC, they are anti-development,” she said.