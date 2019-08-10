Matter of fact

We wish to correct a wrong report that appeared on the back page of our Friday edition of the NewsDay titled SRC repent over ZC, where we quoted a letter that was supposedly written by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, to Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

Mlotshwa has since pointed to us that he was not the author of the letter and, indeed, the letter does not bear his signature.

We quoted part of the letter which suggested that the SRC had revoked the suspension of the ZC board members and managing director, Givemore Makoni.

Our story also suggested that the SRC had given ZC an assurance that it would not meddle in cricket affairs again without consent from the International

Cricket Council.

While it is true that the SRC had settled its differences with the ZC board members who were put on suspension on June 14, it has since been established that

the letter quoted in the article was not originated by Mlotshwa.

Mlotshwa sent a media statement on the matter on Thursday evening, where he announced the new development.

“On June 24, 2019, the applicants in the matter above, being directors of Zimbabwe Cricket, appealed to the Adminstrative Court of Zimbabwe in terms of Section

32 (1) of the Sports and Recreation Commission Act, against the decision of the SRC to suspend them as directors,” the statement read.

“Pursuant to the formal engagement initiated by the affected directors, the SRC is pleased to advise that the above matter, pending before the Administrative

Court of Zimbabwe, has been settled with the parties thereto, including the Ministry of Youth, Sport Arts and Recreation agreeing to an Order by Consent. Once

issued by the Administrative Court, the order will have the effect, inter alia, of lifting the suspension of the directors of Zimbabwe Cricket as well as that

of acting managing director (Givemore Makoni), thereof. Conversely, and upon issuance, also by the Administrative Court, the interim committee, appointed in

terms of Section 30 (2) of the aforesaid Act, and including the interim managing director (Vince Hogg), shall cease to be responsible for the affairs of

Zimbabwe Cricket. The effective date of these respective occurrences shall be the date of issuance of the Consent Order by the Registrar of the Adminstrative Court of Zimbabwe.”