Mathe demands City improvement

BY HENRY MHARA

HARARE City coach Mark Mathe has warned his boys that they need to improve if they are to come away with a positive result from Zvishavane were they travel tomorrow to face champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

The Sunshine Boys have not won a match in their last attempts in a form that has seen them plunging to 13th on the log standings, just two points above the

relegation zone.

City lost to Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 in their last league match, in a performance that left Mathe disappointed.

“We have to try and rectify the problems we made against Ngezi Platinum Stars mainly to do with the defending part. We also want to work on the finishing part

because we believe that for every attack there should be a goal. The ratio of going for four attacks and don’t come out with a goal is not good enough. We

should be able to go on four raids and get two or three goals,” Mathe said.

“Playing against FC Platinum at Mandava is going to be a very difficult game, it’s a fortress because they are very difficult to beat there. We are trying to

work on the best strategy on how to go out there and try to get three points. We will need a strategy that is based more on team work, based on balance in

attack and in the defending. We also need to control the game, because its an away game so I don’t think it’s going to be open. At times, if you get too open

you expose yourself especially when you are playing a team like FC Platinum. We will need to be conservative and know how to go around the terrain,” he added.

Munyaradzi Diro picked an injury against Ngezi, but Mathe hinted that his defender has recovered and might travel to Mandava.

City had a sparring match against a Division One side Beta IX at the weekend to warm up for the tough trip to Zvishavane.

“We beat them 2-0, but at the end of the day it was not about winning, but to see how we want to play against FC Platinum. We saw some positives, but there

were also some negatives. We want to go there and play the way we want so we emphasised to the players that we need to control the game. Then there is also the

issue of lack of shape and compactness which caused us to concede two goals against Ngezi so we are very wary about that.”