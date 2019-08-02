Mat South cattle rustlers nabbed

BY CRAIG MOYO

Police in Matabeleland South have recovered 20 cattle stolen from Guyu in Gwanda bringing the total number of cattle found to 61.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed that they recently recovered 20 cattle stolen from Guyu that were being driven by 10 suspects.

The value of the 61 beasts is estimated at US$30 000. Police said three suspects were arrested following an anti-stock theft operation in Bezu, Tjangwa and Mlomwe under Chief Kandana in Bulilima district.

Ndebele said the police were alerted by community members of the recent stocktheft case.

“We recovered 20 cattle that were stolen from Guyu area. A villager from Mnyabethi village in Gwanda heard sounds of cattle moving outside his homestead and he

alerted his neighbours. The suspects ran away. The villagers alerted the police, who recovered the cattle,” he said.

Ndebele said, as police they continue to check with abattoirs for clearance certificates.

Ndebele appealed to villagers to tip-off police on suspected thieves. He also urged them to look after their animals.

Villagers in Gwanda are also calling on the police to intensify patrols as stocktheft cases are increasing in their area.

Nelia Ndlovu, a victim of cattle rustling, said thieves pounce on cattle that wander as far as the Gwanda-Beitbridge Highway in search of pastures.

“Last year, I lost six cattle and the police caught a number of cattle rustlers along the Gwanda-Beitbridge Road and I got back three of the stolen cattle,”

Ndlovu, of Matshetsheni area, said.