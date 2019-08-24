Mapeza, Pasuwa in battle of wits

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg clash between FC Platinum and Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi this afternoon pits two of Zimbabwe’s best football minds in Norman Mapeza and Kalisto Pasuwa, and everything points to a potential thriller as the two rivals fight to outwit each other

While the tie is tied at 0-0, seemingly giving FC Platinum an advantage as they play the second leg at their adopted home Barbourfields for this competition, Mapeza is not taking anything for granted, particularly when facing a side presided over by Pasuwa, who knows everything about his opponents.

The Zimbabwe champions need nothing short of a victory to cruise through to the next stage after they played a goalless draw with the Pasuwa-coached side in the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium in Malawi a fortnight ago.

Emerging from their training session at the match venue yesterday, Mapeza said his boys had a splendid show in Malawi and what they have to do today is create chances and get goals in order to make the difference.

“From our last performance in Malawi, the guys did very well. We just have to work on our finishing and creating chances. At the end of the day, football is all about results. If we don’t get the goals, it will count

for nothing. We still have the same desire and same attitude to go out there and get a result tomorrow (today),” Mapeza said.

Attacking midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira and defender Lawrence Mhlanga have been ruled out of the crucial tie due to injuries, while striker Rodwell Chinyengetere and mid-season signings Tawana Chikore and Evidence

Tendai are not yet registered for the competition.

Mapeza has Cameroonian Albert Eonde, Lameck Nhamo, Mkhokheli Dube and Charles Sibanda as his attack options, with midfielders Never Tigere, Rainsome Pavari, Kelvin Madzongwe and Devon Chafa to bank on.

“Everybody is aware of the challenges we are going to face on Saturday (today) because we went to Malawi and managed to come back with a nil-all result, but I feel it’s game on. We are not yet out of the woods. We

just have to work extra hard come Saturday for us to get a positive result,” he said.

If FC Platinum beat Nyasa Big Bullets, they will face either UD Songo of Mozambique or Simba Stars of Tanzania, who also played a goalless draw in their first leg tie at the Estádio do Ferroviário in Mozambique two

weeks ago.

Simba Stars host UD Songo at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in the second leg in Tanzania tomorrow.

Pasuwa’s men trained in the afternoon at Barbourfields and Nyasa Big Bullets, who are without injured skipper John Lanjesi who, however, travelled with the squad, with the former Zimbabwe Warriors and Dynamos gaffer

banking on stand-in captain Chimango Kaira, who had a good game in Malawi.

He also has strikers Bright Munthali, Patrick Phiri and Hassan Kajoke to look up to as he tries to upstage the home side.

Phiri and Kajoke are in the provisional Malawi national team, The Flames, set to take part in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Flames striker Chiukepo Msowoya is currently down with a hamstring injury.