Manyuchi’s big night draws closer

BY HENRY MHARA

Charles Manyuchi’s impending big fight against French boxer Nordine Arik, set for end of next month, is nearing with organisers announcing yesterday exciting supporting bouts, which will feature Commonwealth champion Anisha Basheel.

The Zimbabwean boxing superstar returns to the Harare International Conference Centre on September 28 against the European in a fight that will begin his journey to reclaim the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight title.

The winner of the fight automatically becomes the number one challenger for the WBC silver welterweight title and Manyuchi has set sights on winning the fight

in front of the home crowd.

The 29-year-old is yet to taste defeat at home in his professional career, stopping all his opponents before the final round.

Manyuchi Boxing Academy (MBA), who are the organisers of the fight, yesterday held a Press conference to give an update on preparations for the fight.

They announced that Malawian Basheel, who lost to Chantelle Cameron in the final eliminator for the WBC title in London, United Kingdom a fortnight ago, has

been included in the bout card, and will fight Happy Daudi Mwagike of Tanzania in a light welterweight eight round non-title fight.

Basheel attended the Press conference with her Zimbabwean trainer Clyde Musonda.

According to MBA, there are also negotiations to bring in WBC women international welterweight champion Lolita Muzeya to fight on the night.

Manyuchi also announced that he had received $25 000 sponsorship from his principal sponsor, Mr T35, to go towards preparations for the fight.

MBA want at least $200 000 to stage the fight.

“I’m very happy with the preparations, and one of my main sponsors have come on board with $25 000. So on behalf of the Manyuchi Boxing Academy, we are very grateful. He has been very supportive of me since 2012, and all I can say is I’m what I am because of Mr T35.”

Turning to the preparations for Arik, Manyuchi said: “Everything is going according to plan, and I can assure the nation that the belt will remain in Zimbabwe.

I’m ready for him. He is a tough boxer, but I will deliver the best. I’m almost done with the preparations. Mentally, I’m 100% there, and what is only left is

to be physically fit.”

He said he would be moving to Zambia later this month for his final preparations of the make-or-break fight.