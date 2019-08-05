Manica Diamonds Luke elsewhere

Castle Lager Premier Soccer league side Manica Diamonds yesterday sacked gaffer Luke Masomere over a spat of poor results.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Masomere also clashed with the club’s executive, with the much-travelled coach accusing his paymasters of hiring bouncers to beat him up.

The last straw was the weekend defeat to Black Rhinos at home, but before that all was not well in the Manics Diamonds camp.

Masomere had reportedly clashed with the Masimba Chihowa-led executive, also accusing them of failing to back him during the transfer window period.

Last week he sent a voice note to some club’s executive committee members including secretary general Sugar Chagonda accusing some executive members of hiring bouncers to beat him up in a bid to force him to resign from his post.

The experienced gaffer was reportedly aware that the axe was hovering his head before the Black Rhinos match.

The team has gone for seven matches without a win.

In a statement yesterday, Manica Diamonds announced that they have parted ways with the self-proclaimed doctor of football.

“Manica Diamonds announces that head coach Luke Masomere has left the club, the club would like to thank Masomere for his work during his time at Manica Diamonds and wish him success in his future,” he said

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed very soon,” the statement reads.

His assistant Johannes Nhumwa has taken over on an interim basis.

Despite investing heavily ahead of the 2019 season, Manica Diamonds has failed to match expectations, finding themselves closer to the bottom than they are to the top where they believe they ought to be.