Man killed over snooker

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A Man from Plumtree was on Monday evening stabbed to death with an okapi knife in an altercation over snooker.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the murder and arrest of the suspect.

“On August 5 at around 5pm, two men were involved in a dispute over who was next to play a game of snooker. They exchanged harsh words and one of them took an okapi knife from his car, before stabbing the other on the chest and he died on the spot. The accused was later arrested and the okapi knife was recovered by

the police,” Nyathi said.

A source close to the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the stabbing was unfortunate.

“It was an unfortunate death. The victim was not supposed to have died because of such triviality. The suspect just failed to control himself. a I suspect that

he was under the influence of drugs,” he said.