Man jailed 20 years for raping stepdaughter

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 39-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man has been slapped with a 20-year jail term by a Bindura magistrate for raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter twice and infecting her with a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

Munyaradzi Ruzvidzo of Mvurwi was this week sentenced to 20 years by magistrate Gloria Takundwa, who conditionally suspended four years.

Prosecutor Gossy Mudambu told the court that on June 14 around 2pm at a farm, Ruzvidzo called the complainant into the house and asked for sexual favours, but

she declined.

He, however, proceeded to fondle her breasts and dragged her into his bedroom insisting that he wanted to be intimate with her. He wore two condoms and raped

her and threatened the victim with unspecified action if she told anyone.

On June 17, around 6am, the convict again called his step daughter in his bedroom and asked for more sexual favours, offering to pay $5 in return.

The victim refused, but he grabbed her and instructed her to lie down on her back, wore a condom, but removed it during sex, thereby, infecting her with an

STI.

The complainant narrated her ordeal to her grandmother the following day who then called the police, leading to Ruzvidzo’s arrest.