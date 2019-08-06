Man battles for life after being bashed by wife over infidelity

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A CHIPINGE man is battling for his life in hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by his wife following a domestic dispute.

This was revealed when Mary Makuni (26) of Chief Mutema, appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Joshua Nembaware facing domestic violence charges.

Makuni indicated that she was not pleading guilty to physical abuse. She was remanded in custody to August 16 for trial after the State indicated that she was a serial offender after having been previously convicted of assaulting her husband.

Prosecutor Chipo Nyasha told the court that on Friday last week at around 9pm, the husband Douglas Chikarati, who is the complainant in the matter came home from a beer drink.

He started accusing his wife, Makuni of having an extra marital affair with another villager. A misunderstanding ensued with the wife threatening to assault Chikarati.

A scuffle later arose and they started chasing each other around the homestead with the wife in hot pursuit.

She allegedly picked up a wood log and hit her husband once on the head, inflicting a deep cut.

He screamed for help from his mother and young brother telling them that she wanted to kill him.

Realising that he was bleeding profusely, his young brother sought a vehicle to take him to the police, where he failed to give a statement due to the injury.

He was transferred to Chipinge District Hospital where he is still admitted.

Also appearing before the same magistrate was a Chipinge man who scalded his wife with hot water during a fight after he brought home a second wife.

Chrispen Gondo (24) of Maumba village, Chief Ngorima was convicted on his own plea of guilty to the charge.

He was warned, cautioned and discharged after his wife, Theopheras Tidziwani tendered an affidavit withdrawing the case, saying she had forgiven him.

Gondo said he had not intentionally scalded his wife, but was blocking her from scalding his second wife, Shalon Mugidho he had brought home.