Man assaults mother-in-law over witchcraft claims

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A CHIPINGE woman was assaulted by her son-in-law until she fell unconscious after she was accused of being a witch.

This came to light during the appearance of Tawanda Matesva (30), of Makiwa village under Chief Garahwa, before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of assault.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to the charge and sentenced to three months in prison, which were wholly suspended for five years on condition he

does not commit a similar offence.

Asked by the magistrate why he assaulted his mother-in-law, Matesva said he wanted her to tell him where she had hidden her witchcraft charms.

“I wanted her to show me where she kept her charms because some of them were in the house. I made a mistaken. I am sorry. I plead with the court to exercise

lenience with me when arriving at its sentence. I will not repeat such a mistake again,” Matesva pleaded.

Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that Matesva is a son-in-law to the complainant, Rhoda Tasuka, after having married her daughter.

On August 3, he went to her homestead in the same village and started accusing her of practising witchcraft.

He demanded that she should show him where she kept her charms, but she told him she did not have any.

That angered Matesva, who picked a wood log and started assaulting her until she fell unconscious.

She was only saved by a neighbour, Netsai Muyambo, who ferried her to hospital, where she was resuscitated.

She sustained a deep cut on her left leg.

A report was made to the police and a manhunt was launched for Matesva, who was later apprehended at his homestead.