Malaria wreaks havoc in Manicaland

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MANICALAND province has recorded an upsurge of malaria cases that has killed 66 people out of the nearly 80 000 reported cases since the start of the year.

Provincial medical director Patron Mafaune has bemoaned shortage of doctors in the province to tackle the disease.

Mafaune made the remarks last Friday in Mutare, while addressing a Zanu PF Manicaland province provincial developmental coordination committee meeting.

The meeting was targeted at government provincial heads who were appraising the Zanu PF provincial leadership on the state of development in the province.

She, however, took the opportunity to thank various stakeholders for supporting her province following Cyclone Idai-induced floods, which left Chipinge and Chimanimani ravaged.

“I want to thank all stakeholders who supported us during Cyclone Idai. Overall availability of medicine is 66,7% in Manicaland,” she said.

“The challenge we had at the beginning of this year is the shortage of doctors because most of them had gone for studies, but the situation has since improved,” she added.

“On the issue of malaria we have recorded 77 711 cases of malaria this year in Manicaland and we have recorded 66 deaths since the start of the year, we are starting a spraying programme, we need your support so that we can go to homes,” she added.

Former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, who attended the meeting said Zimbabwe should work towards a free malaria era.

“We should be malaria free and it can be done, Algeria is now certified malaria area, this is what should be our goal as a country and I believe we are in the right direction,” he said.