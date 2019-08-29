Madlela speaks on working in Zim, SA

SNEAK PEEK Sharon Sibindi

MUSICIAN Madlela Skhobokhobo (MS), who doubles up as a comedian, was among artistes who performed at the seventh edition of the annual Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Celebration Through Arts in Johannesburg, South Africa. NewsDay (ND) Life & Style reporter Sharon Sibindi caught up with him for a conversation.

Below are excerpts of the interview:

ND: After your appearance at Berea Park recently, you attracted a lot of attention even without performing. Why is it like that?

MS: (Laughing) It’s normal for injiva (Zimbabweans based in South Africa) to miss me. Remember, they are the first people who discovered this talent. Now that

I have relocated to Zimbabwe, they miss us; an opportunity with them becomes special.

ND: It seems you have a strong fan-base in South Africa compared to Zimbabwe …

MS: I think our following is good all over. What happened at Berea Park during the Mdala Wethu celebrations organised by Matabeleland Entertainment News also

happens in Zimbabwe.

ND: But is that not a compelling reason for you to relocate to South Africa?

MS: Zimbabwe gives me more opportunities at the moment. We get booked every week. I will only go to South Africa for performances and come back home. Perhaps,

if a special opportunity comes along, then I can reconsider.

ND: How does it feel to see your works being appreciated in a foreign land?

MS: It’s always a nice feeling, and the other day someone told me he was in Newcastle, KZN and found people watching my drama, Madlela 3. That, to me, showed

that slowly we are making inroads into the South African market.

ND: A lot of artistes leave the country for greener pastures …

MS: For me, home is always best. It’s not easy to grow to greater heights in a foreign land as preference goes to their local artistes before they look at you.

ND: When can we expect a new film production?

MS: When we do our next project, it must reflect our growth, hence the silence on the film side. But my fans must not despair; they will soon enjoy something

that is big, and it will be worth the wait.

ND: The year is about to end. How have you managed to survive and keep the brand and stable going?

MS: 2019 has not been easy. Things are a bit tough, but I am a man of faith and with God, nothing is impossible. He keeps opening doors.

ND: What new projects are you currently working on?

MS: I am doing a series for the ZBC TV which will come out on our screens soon. I am also busy with music shows. I have done some commissioned work for

organisations like Environmental Management Agency and the National Youth Development Trust.

ND: Your parting shot?

MS: When I was in South Africa at the Berea Park, I told a good friend, who is also an artiste, that my secret is being faithful to God and God also becomes

faithful to me. Talent alone is not enough. I am a testimony of that.