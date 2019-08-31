Machete-wielding robber jailed 3 years

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 24-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe robber was this week slapped with a three-year jail term for striking a local woman with a machete before robbing her bag which contained United States dollars and clothes.

Obvious Peter Tembo, of Alarm 2 Mine, Kwekwe was sentenced to 36 months in jail by magistrate Story Rushambwa, who suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that at around sunset on December 11 last year, Tembo approached Jane Ngura in Chicago and grabbed her satchel which

contained US$4 000 and clothes worth $100.

On realising that she was being robbed, she tried pulling it back and a tussle ensued.

Tembo then pulled out a machete and struck Ngura twice on the right hand, forcing her to release the bag.

He fled from the scene, while the complainant went to the police where filed a report, leading to the arrest of the convict.