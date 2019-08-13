Luphahla is a worried man

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

TELONE technical manager Joel Luphahla is worried that his side risks an early return to the unfashionable Division One league, as results continue to elude them.

The team has gone for 11 games without a win in the league, with their last win recorded at the start of May when they beat champions FC Platinum 1-0.

Since then, their season has been stuttering from one bad result to another.

This is despite the huge investment the club made at the start of the season when they signed a number of experienced players as well as funding the

refurbishment of Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

“The team is in a very difficult position, but there is still time for us to redeem ourselves and maintain our hard-earned slot in the premier soccer league.

All we need right now is to remain focused and make sure that we fight in the remaining games,” Luphahla said.

The team drew 1-1 against Herentals at the weekend despite controlling much of the proceedings. Their failure to put away the numerous chances they create has

been their main problem this season.

“In all the games, we have lost and those we drew, I think scoring has been the main challenge for us. Most of the times, we dominate play, in terms of

possession, but the final pass has always let us down. We are a young team and I feel we could have been in a better position had we been very effective in

scoring,” Luphahla said.

Since their shock win over FC Platinum, Luphahla’s side has drawn seven and lost four in a winless run that saw the side plunging down to 16th position on the

18-team log standings with 16 points.

TelOne will need to improve rapidly in the back end of the season to stand any chance of surviving relegation at the end of the season.

Luphahla said their next five games are crucial in shaping their fate.

They face Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC Kariba, Yadah FC, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars