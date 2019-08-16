King 98 roped into Nasty C’s tour

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Ngonidzashe “King 98” Dondo (pictured) has been roped into South Africa’s hip-hop sensation Nasty C’s The Iyvason Tour set to begin on August 23 at Sneaker Cartel in Cape Town and end on October 18 at 012 Central in Pretoria.

The 21-year-old King 98 will be part of a stellar line-up of performers for the much-publicised tour that will be staged at different venues and cities across South Africa.

King 98’s manager Dee Nosh told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that it was a great honour for the hip-hop artiste to continue flying the country’s flag high on the music scene beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

“This is a great opportunity for King 98 to be part of Nasty C’s The Iyvason Tour. We have been looking forward to such events to rub shoulders with seasoned artistes and exchange notes as a team. This helps to push our brand as we continue to create good relationships both on the local and international stage,” he said.

“This type of tour gives him (King 98) the much-needed platform to showcase his talent and take his music to the fans. Being part of such a tour shows that his works are being appreciated with such big artistes in the hip-hop scene like Nasty C.”

Among the artistes who have been confirmed to be part of the tour are Hanna, Tashinga, Saint Leeuw, Lutho SA, Verge, King Lad, Tumi Turna and October Brothers.

The youthful rapper, who is pursuing a degree in music and arts at the University of Pretoria, has continued to cement his relationship with several artistes across the region. He recently performed at fully-subscribed concerts in Zambia and Mozambique and is currently riding high with his debut 15-track album, Francesca, featuring Davido and Nasty C.

King 98 recently told NewsDay Life & Style that he would leave no stone unturned in his ambitious crusade to put Zimbabwe on the global map.

The Shoko hit-maker has done a string of collaborations with regional music heavyweights including Nigerian superstar David “Davido” Adeleke, Nasty C and Mozambican award-winning hip-hop sensation Edson Abel Jeremias Tchamo.