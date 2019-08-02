Judgment in MDC MPs violence case deferred

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

JUDGMENT in a case in which MDC Alliance legislators, Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo) and Lloyd Mukapiko (Redcliff), who are accused of public violence and inciting mayhem during the January fuel price hike protests, was on Wednesday deferred to August 9.

The legislators are on ZWL$300 bail each, which was handed by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese after Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa denied them their liberty.

Rushambwa was yesterday expected to deliver judgment after both the State, led by prosecutor Yeukai Mugumba and the defence, led by Wellington Davira, closed

their cases last month.

MDC supporters from both Redcliff and Mbizo constituencies had thronged the courts to hear the much-awaited verdict.

“I still need more time to study the submissions by both the State and defence and so the matter is deferred to August 9, 2019,” the magistrate ruled.