Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions ends on high note in Bulawayo

JEHOVAH’S Witnesses yesterday ended their series of three-day regional annual conventions in Bulawayo on a high note with 126 souls being baptised while nearly 10 000 people attended across the five meetings.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Regional spokesperson Witness Gama told NewsDay that the convention started on Friday and ended on Sunday under the theme Love Never Fails.

“The five conventions attracted a total attendance of more than 9 500 people from Bulawayo and surrounding places, 126 souls were baptised in all the five conventions. Our aim of the conventions was to create an opportunity to meet and associate with Witnesses from other congregations and to worship our Creator God,’’ he said.

He said those in attendance learned how to strengthen their love despite problems.

Gama added that they showcased this through a series of short documentary videos.

He said the programmes considered Bible principles that help husbands, wives, and children to show unfailing love for one another, a major highlight being the public Bible discourse about true love in a hate-filled world.

Gama said 24 international conventions have been arranged across the globe under the same theme. The conventions are presented in different languages, including sign language.