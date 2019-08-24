Jealous Mutare man in trouble for destroying property

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A JEALOUS Mutare man has been arrested for destroying property belonging to a sex worker who had denied her services as she was with another client.

Brain Mangoma (36) was remanded in custody to August 28 by magistrate Purity Gumbo as the State awaits a medical report.

It is the State’s case that on August 14, at around 10pm in the Hobhouse suburb of Mutare, the complainant Tambudzai Kumotera was at her home when the accused visited and knocked on her door.

However, Kumotera did not open the door as she had another client. This did not go down well with Mangoma who tried to break the door and gain entry into the house.

Mangoma became violent and forced-open the door.

The incident was witnessed by Kumotera’s neighbours, who came and advised the two to go to the police.

The pair went to the police station and were advised to go to their respective homes.

While on their way, the accused started to follow the complainant. Upon arrival at the complainant’s home, the accused took a metal object and struck the complainant on the knee. The complainant sustained a deep

cut on the right knee.