‘Japan committed to helping Zimbabwe’

BY Staff Reporter

THE Japanese government has expressed its commitment to helping Zimbabwe develop and urged local companies to take advantage of the forthcoming Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) to establish business linkages with their counterparts from the Asian giant.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare yesterday, Japanese deputy head of mission to Zimbabwe Kenichi Kasahara said this country ranks among one of the top hopes of the future because of its vast natural resources and strong human resource base.

Kasahara said while Japan had no natural resources to talk of, save for the water used for hydroelectric power, Zimbabwe was endowed with many minerals, among

them gold and diamonds, which could quicken the development process.

“You will need international help to develop. Japan is there to help Zimbabwe and other African countries develop so that they can become our business partners and contribute to the security of the world,” he said.

“When you become more powerful economically, you can begin to help others, including Asian countries like Japan.”

Kasahara said at the height of trade relationship between the two countries before the end of Apartheid in South Africa, more than 30 Japanese companies were

operating in Zimbabwe.

But the Japanese diplomat said only two companies from the Asian country were now left, with the third company closing shop only a few months ago because of

the difficult economic environment.

“If Zimbabwe had retained the 30 Japanese companies, the country could have been top seven in Africa in terms of business,” he said.

Kasahara said the current situation in Zimbabwe was difficult for Japanese companies because of lack of hard currency and turmoil in the financial sector,

among other challenges.

However, he said the Japanese government was keen to revive the good business relationship between the two countries and a few months ago invited several

companies from the Asian giant for a tour of factories and mines in Zimbabwe.

Kasahara said TICAD 7, to be held in Yokohama from August 28-30, was an inclusive forum whose participants include not only African countries, but also

international organisations, partner countries, the private sector and civil society.

He said through TICAD 7, whose theme is Advancing Africa’s Development through People, Technology and Innovation, Japan aimed to lead international discussions

on African development, with the hope to materialise the outcome of major international conferences like G20 and G7 this year.

“Focus on business and investment is the centre of TICAD, further pushing forward African development through quality infrastructure and human resources

development,” Kasahara said.

He said expected deliverables at TICAD were, among others, public-private business dialogue to enhance trade and investment between Africa and Japan, allowing

the voices of private sector to be heard by African and Japanese leaders.

A wide variety of official side events have been set up, including the Japan African Business Forum & Expo and Africa/Japan Startup Pitch.

Several Zimbabwean companies and organisations will participate in the event, among them ZimTrade and Scotia Holdings.

TICAD 6 was held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2016, where 53 countries attended.