Illicit brew kills one, 3 hospitalised

By Simbarashe Sithole

One person died at St Alberts Hospital on Monday while three others were hospitalised after the excessive drinking of undiluted cane spirits.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed incident.

“I can confirm a sudden death case in St Alberts, where Lloyd Sandiyane (33) died after being intoxicated, while Prosper Chigogo (32), Lovemore Rice (33) and Richard Simon (32) were admitted at St Alberts Hospital for two days and have now been discharged,” Mundembe said .

Police warned people to avoid drinking undiluted spirits and illicit beer.

“We are warning people to avoid drinking undiluted spirits and illicit beer. We are also encouraging them to take their food before taking beer,” he said.