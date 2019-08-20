I want to retain my crown: Maskiri

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED rapper Alishias “Maskiri” Musimbe who recently staged a comeback after a long silence with the release of a new album, Come Back, yesterday said he was gunning for the hip-hop crown with his latest offering.

Maskiri, who scooped the Best Male Artiste award at the Zim Hip-Hop Awards in 2012, told NewsDay Life & Style that he was out to restore his dominance in music.

“I am targeting to retain my title and this time around I will never let it go because we could have done a double album launch, but we have released one so that fans can sample. So far, we have seen a good response from them so we will have to continue working on other projects,” he said.

“I have included different stories and punchlines including emotional ones and those that touch on social issues and with that alone I think I will be able to reclaim what is mine. I will announce the name of my other project by end of October.”

Maskiri said he has not changed in the way he used to sing although he is including more lyrics in his current works.

“Nothing has changed from the way I used to sing although I have modified my style. There is now more of (conventional) singing than rap in most of my songs, like on the song N’anga,” he said.

The Blue Movie rapper singer dismissed claims that he was controversial.