I wanna take Zim music to global stage: Maleta

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop crooner Jimmie “Shasha Dze Hip-hop” Maleta said he is determined to take Zimbabwean music to the global stage, through collaborations with international artistes.

The 30-year-old rapper has so far collaborated with an array of international artistes, among them Zipho K and Yandi Eanam both from South African, Kahsion from Jamaica and Burundian Afro-pop star Livien Mugenzi aka M Lee.

Locally, he has also worked with a number of both upcoming and seasoned artistes, among them urban grooves pioneers Nox, Maskiri and Memory Zaranyika.

In an interview with Southern Eye Life & Style yesterday from his Mzansi base, Maleta said he was aiming for global recognition that will help put Zimbabwe on the global music map.

“It feels great to be working with such talented artistes from home as well as beyond the borders. For my compositions, I fuse hip-hop and African pop and

contemporary music that has allowed me to do some collaborations with other artistes like Nox Guni, Alishias “Maskiri” Musimbe and Kahsion from Jamaica, among

others,” he said.

“The music journey is quite challenging, but I have managed to overcome some of these challenges by expanding my fanbase. I have obtained a diverse fanbase

from collaborations I did with great artistes from Nigeria, Burundi, Congo, Tanzania and South Africa, among other countries.”

Maleta said he had settled well in South Africa with his efforts being appreciated by both the music promoters and fans.

“Being away from home, I am happy that my efforts are being recognised, considering the positive feedback I am getting from the fans on different platforms. I

am also being incorporated on several live concerts by both South African and Zimbabwean promoters,” he said.

“I am trying my best to break the geographic isolation that people experience in small towns. I was born and bred in Chegutu and people usually look down upon

small towns. I want to change that perception through music.”

The singer has two albums under his sleeve; Ndipeiwo Mukana and Maleta Music. Some of his popular songs include Winner, Shona Phansi and Samasimba that

features South African artiste Zipho K and Ulikwa Wapi that features Burundian afro-pop star Livien Mugenzi aka M Lee and Captain Blu.

He said he will be dropping his forthcoming EP that features TK Hollun, Nox, Maskiri and Legend Elly next month.

Maleta said he was also spreading his wings off the stage as he now owns a range of clothing outfits.