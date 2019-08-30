I have diversified my craft: Phitso

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean singer Philani “Phitso” Mhlanga said he has diversified his craft as shown by his migration from gospel to afro-fusion.

The Legacy Band frontman carved his music career in 2014 as a gospel artiste before switching to afro-fusion.

In an interview with Southern Eye Life & Style from his Mzansi base yesterday, Phitso said: “On the previous two singles, I have migrated from preaching gospel to touch on social topics. I do not want people to confine me to a certain musical genre, but to know me as an all-rounder artiste.”

In his latest controversial single that has an accompanying video titled Pindirai — an appetiser of his forthcoming album Chachigondora — Phitso taunts the political leadership for failing to fix the country’s problems, which has resulted in many Zimbabweans

looking for “greener pastures” in foreign lands.

“My heart bleeds with Zimbabwe. Through the track, Pindirai, I am asking for divine intervention in our country as our leaders have failed us. We have seen many of our people crossing borders for so-called greener pastures,” he said.

“I composed the track, Pindirai, as a prayer to God to intervene in the country’s deteriorating economy.”

A devout member of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith church, Phitso said he was happy with the positive response he was getting from listeners, describing it as “a big encouragement”.

Phitso said his forthcoming album, produced by Oscar Chamba, is expected on the market before year end, adding that it will carry tracks including Zverudo, Munhu, Tsimba and Ziya.

Born in the Checheche area of Chipinge, Phitso released his debut gospel album entitled Na Jesu Tinosvika Chete in 2013. It was followed by Dream Again Zvinoita the following year, which had hit-songs such as MaZimbabwe, Ibva Muroad and Zvinoita.