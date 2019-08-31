How to fulfil your vision

SUCCESS LIFE Jonah Nyoni

Without a vision, you may live an aimless and directionless life at times. With a vision, you live life intentionally.

Vision controls your life, your choices and association. Vision arrests you to a confined simple life style.

Without a vision, you do anything or many things which at times don’t get you anywhere. Purpose creates your vision.

Purpose makes you live for that big thing. With purpose, you know you will live a fulfilled life.

A wise author once said without vision, people perish. Vision is everything you need for success.

Vision is life. A vision is powerful. A vision builds a simple, but structured and goal-oriented life.

If you don’t have a clear vision, you will spend the rest of your life serving others with visions.

This includes spending your life at a job, which at times you don’t even like. Know your vision and live a great life.

Success is not about having things, but having a clear vision concerning your life. I have seen rich people who are not at all significant because they don’t know their vision.

I have seen many poor people who knew their vision too well and are now living like kings. A vision controls your life. Vision makes you live a specified life; makes you associate with certain people.

Vision creates value

Make yourself a person of value. Master one thing that you are known for. Be a master in your field. The world is looking for experts, not just ordinary

people. That can happen only if you have a vision. How do you become an expert? By becoming valuable in a specific area. The more you are valued, the more

people seek for you. Companies and generations are looking for people with value. At times, you don’t need to look for a job, but you have to increase your

value to an extent that people may be willing to give a you a job or work without you applying for it.

Write down the vision

Write the vision down. If you don’t write it, your mind will soon forget about it or wonder everywhere. In other terms writing the vision crystallizes your

life. You must know your future and that should be written down. When writing your vision you must be of a clear mind. Listen to your gut and your God. Listen

to your deeper being and your deeper yearnings. Write your unique value proposition. How is your vision going to help other people?

Create the vision

After you have written it, create that vision. Vision without venture is void. Work on your life. Work on it daily. Create your life. Create your influence.

Create your greatness. Create your fame. Work on that vision everyday. Take those daily baby-steps. They matter and will make you a master.

People matter to your vision

If you know your vision, you choose people you spend your life and time with. Your vision determines who you kiss or don’t. Not everyone should stick with you.

You don’t need everyone. People help you become better, but you must be selective and align your vision with only a few selected individuals. Learn from other

people. So, choose people you spend your life with. Some people add value, whereas others take value form you. I grew up in a poor environment, so what I

needed were rich people to help me become better. And they did!



Your vision determines your library

Your vision chooses what you feed your mind with. How big is your library? What does your library entail? What movies do you watch? What do you watch them for?

What music do you listen to? Why do you listen to it. A vision must be grown everyday by learning from other people’s ideas.

Your vision gives you focus

Vision determines how you spend your time. It determines what you focus on. Tony Robbins say: “Where focus goes, energy flows”. Choose your priorities. Choose

how you spend your time, but that is possible only if you have a clearly defined vision. Because you have a vision, you purposefully spend your life. You work

intentionally and invest in your library and people rather cautiously.

Expose you mind

To grow your vision, your mind must be exposed to bigger things. Your vision can grow only to the extent of your mental exposure. Learn, look, leverage, and

link with bigger and smarter people who will grow your vision. Your current friends might be good, but not be good enough to expose you to greater and better

things. Yes, you love them, but you must leave them.

Vision energises your life

Vision determines what you spend your energy on. Your mental improvement is determined by your vision. Your hobbies are also centred around your vision. With a

vision, you would know how to use your resources properly. Vision determines what you meditate on and what you talk about most of the times. Vision determines

what you do. At times vision pushes you to do painful , but important things. Vision protects you from doing rather too nice things. “Nice” might not be nice

for your success. Be a visionary!