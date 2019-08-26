Health practitioners urged to take part in Medical Aid Bill hearings

Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo on Wednesday urged health practitioners to participate in the Medical Aid Society Bill public hearings to ensure their views are captured before the Bill is passed into law.

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Medical Association annual conference, Moyo said there was need for all stakeholders to work together to ensure that the Bill articulates what professionals in the medical sector wanted.

He said the ministry had taken note of health professionals’ concerns on medical aid societies regulation.

“We are aware of the concerns of medical practitioners on the regulation of medical aid societies. We have noted that you have requested that medical aid societies should not become service providers and we have to work together to make sure that this comes to pass,” Moyo said.

He also said the ministry was prioritising training medical doctors to ensure efficiency in service delivery.

“Training of medical doctors has to be treated as top priority and . . . holistic,” he said.

Reiterating the need to enhance the referral system in State health institutions, Moyo said private-public-partnerships had started to take shape with eight companies having already submitted their bids to the ministry.