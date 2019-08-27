GTBeats drops Don Gaya video

To drop all pretence of critical objectivity for a moment, it’s probably safe to assume that a fair number of gTBeats’ fans will have goofy grins on their faces when they first watch his just released video track, titled Don Gaya.

BY TINOTENDA SAMUKANGE

A Zimbabwean renowned music producer and artist, Titus Gambiza popularly known as gTBeats, based in South Africa, has released a saucy video track that describes a personality living a care free life; experiencing a double life of high and low standards because he does not let anyone defines his life path.

Speaking to The Standard Lifestyle about the title of the track and the video, gTBeats said Don Gaya is about an alter ego of himself that has created his current phase in life as an artist and is also a derivative of the Jamaican word Don Gordon which means gangster of high status.

“It is derived from the Zimbabwean old slang ‘Mu Don’t Gaya’ which means (one that doesn’t care much about people’s opinions in his/her life). It’s also a derivative of the Jamaican word Don Gorgon which means a gangster of high status” he said

The song describes Don Gaya as a personality that lives a care free life, experiencing a double life of high and low status because he does not let anyone define his life path, this is shown by the way the he’s dressed in the video.

Speaking on how his track corroborates with the current social and political commentary, in the age of high social media visibility, most people now live under unnecessary pressure, where they compare themselves with others based on what is posted on social media.

“I found this track very timely with our current social and political issues, most people and other artists now live under unnecessary peer pressure. With the advancement in social media platforms some people and artists now go to lengths of trying to impress others or to seem cool in the eyes of imaginary haters or fans”.

“In this track I am simply urging people to live their lives and be grateful for what they have. This also apply to what you believe and your views on socio-economic or political issues, just be yourself and don’t take unnecessary pressure from anyone” he added

The video was directed by Simdoc.

Speaking on how he was raised as a child GTBeats said; he was born in Harare but grew up in many cities and towns as his Father’s work always moved him from province to province creating a culturally diversified character in him.

“Having grown up in many cities and towns including Harare, Gweru, Bulawayo, Chinhoyi and Gwanda made me socially awkward and an introvert ,every year or two I was a new guy in a new town and at times I had to learn a new language but this however strengthened my character culturally” he added

“I started rapping at the age of 15 and did my first production at 17. I have worked with quite a number of top Zimbabwean artists” he said

“My last biggest work as an artist was the Mare video that I released in 2015. I also dropped a mixtape entitled Kutsvaga Mari which came out in 2016 before taking hiatus as my career as a producer was at a defining point because I had started making bigger moves in the International market” he said

After producing music for over 10 years GT Beats says he get most of his opportunities from long tested relationships with people in the Industry thus keeping up a good character and getting good recommendations.