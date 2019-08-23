Govt mobilises US$3 million for climate change adaptation

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE government is set to develop a climate change learning strategy under the United Nations Climate Change Learn Partnership Project, to help guide climate change education, awareness and training across all sectors, a senior government official has said.

Washington Zhakata, a director in the Climate Change Management department in the Lands ministry, made the remarks in Mutare on Tuesday.

“The ministry will soon embark on the development of a climate change learning strategy under the United Nations Climate Change Learn Partnership Project to guide climate change education, awareness and training

across all sectors,” he said

“Ultimately, the climate change learning strategy is expected to raise climate change awareness and share mitigation and adaptation options that can be adopted at institutional, household or individual levels.

The future of human kind is dependent on our collective efforts to curb the adverse effects of climate change. We all have a part to play.

Zhakata said government had successfully mobilised a US$3 million grant for the advancement of the national adaption planning process agenda in the country.

“The Government of Zimbabwe has successfully mobilised a US$3 million grant for the advancement of the national adaptation planning process agenda in Zimbabwe. The agenda seeks to reduce vulnerability to climate

change by enhancing coordination of climate change issues in the country as well as mainstreaming climate change in national development planning frameworks and policies,” he added.

“Understanding of our national vulnerability status will be critical in ensuring that the country moves forward along a climate resilient trajectory as Zimbabwe’s development strategies shall need to factor in

climate change considerations for sustainability.”

The workshop was jointly organised by the Fourth National Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the National Adaptation Plan readiness projects under the Climate Change

Management department in the Lands ministry.