Gospel songbirds close ranks

MEMBERS of the Zimbabwe Female Gospel Artistes Association have released a music video titled Vakunda VeZion in which they declare unity of purpose in their fight against sexual harassment in the showbiz industry.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The association’s founding chairperson, Mharidzo Hetisani (pictured), confirmed the release of the video for the song done in August last year featuring musicians drawn from the local scene, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

“The video encourages unity among ourselves as we minister the gospel of Jesus Christ together through music. We are hoping that it gets airplay on ZTV. It features 32 of our members based in the UK and South Africa,” she said.

Hetisani also said they were organising a show where over 15 of their members, including Pelagia Mutizwa, Placidia Chinamatira, Lindani Masuku and Zambia-based singer Tracy Chimuka will take to the stage on November 2 at the Harare Gardens.

She added that after a myriad of difficulties, the organisation now wants to deal with problems women in the music industry continue to face.

“We joined hands in an effort to fight against the challenges that women in music face… The current economic conditions are making it difficult to organise shows and promoters usually work with already established artistes,” she said.

“Sexual abuse is also another challenge which female musicians are subjected to. The newcomers are the most unfortunate as they try to find their way to the limelight. So, we will fight as a union to protect them from sexual exploitation as well as the girl child in the community.”

The gospel musician was optimistic that more women would join the cause. Registration fee is $30.

The association includes Tendai Sadzauchi, Idah Mangwiro, Brenda Moyo, Plaxedes Meki, Agatha Murudzwa, Edwick Duri, Loveness Mainato, Yeukai Kapuma, SA-based Jennifer Njanji and Tafadzwa Shereni as well as UK-based Beatrice Masvingise.