Golden chance for local models

UNDERPRIVILEGED models from Zimbabwe will tussle for honours during a fashion show set for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 4 to 5, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

The show will be bankrolled and hosted by businesswoman Edith Chibhamu through her fashion enterprise, House of Edith.

The businesswoman – who also runs construction, energy, and sewer business – said the show was aimed at promoting underprivileged designers from Africa.

“We will be taking 20 underprivileged models from Zimbabwe. We are also going to showcase underprivileged designers from around Africa at this fashion show,” Chibhamu said.

“Each of the Zimbabwean models participating in the fashion show will be flown to Dubai for the modelling event.”

The fashion show will run under the theme African Agenda for Development.

As this will mostly feature first-time designers from across the continent, most of the designs to be modelled are, therefore, largely expected to be new, never-seen-before pieces.

“It’s a fashion show based on promoting the African agenda for development fashion,” Chibhamu said.

The proposed fashion show comes at a time when the modelling industry in Zimbabwe is being considered as mostly for only those models who are beautiful and well placed