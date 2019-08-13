Gaining knowledge, friends and support through the Young Mentor Mothers’ programme

Zelifa continued “l cannot believe [that] the people training us [would hold] my daughter. No one holds her or plays with her back home besides myself. My family is scared of holding her: they think they will get HIV/AIDS if they hold my baby. What l have enjoyed about this training is meeting other mothers like myself.

The YMM training is a component of “2gether 4SRHR” a joint initiative, started in January 2018 and supported by UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA and UNAIDS, with generous funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) which aims to address HIV, gender-based violence and sexual reproductive health issues facing young mothers in Zimbabwe.

The YMM training itself is being implemented by the local NGO Africaid. Its project coordinator, Evelyne Sibanda says, “We hope to improve virological suppression among pregnant and breastfeeding adolescents living with HIV, and decrease mother to child transmission of HIV and syphilis through the Young Mentor Mothers-led intervention.” One of key message the program facilitators delivered through the YMM training was that young mothers living with HIV can give birth to HIV negative babies. In addition, mothers who participate will also have access to individual counselling, SRH related services such as family planning; nutrition; prevention and management of gender-based violence; and education on parenting.

Through the YMM programme, Zelifa will receive a monthly stipend for mentoring young mothers in her community. She will also receive a bicycle to enable follow up of peers in the community and a mobile phone to stay in touch with other mentors and the mothers she will be helping. She will also use the mobile phone to capture data and submit real-time data to project mentors and the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC).

Zelifa’s story strongly resonates with Melisa, whom she met for the first time at the workshop.

Like Zelifa, Melisa has a two-year-old child who also tested HIV negative. “It has been a long journey for me, ever since l had my son when l was 17 l have been treated like damaged goods in my community,” recalls Melisa. Before the CATs and YMM training, she felt depressed and without any support