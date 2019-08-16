Fraser for Olinda album launch

SOUTH AFRICAN gospel icon Deborah Frazer is expected to grace Olinda Marowa-Ziwenga’s album launch set for later this month at 99 Park Lane, Harare.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The Ndinouya Baba hit-maker will be unveiling her fifth offering, Yahweh.

Marowa-Ziwenga said she was excited to have secured Frazer to grace her album launch.

“I am deeply humbled to have mom Deborah gracing the launch and it’s exciting. It’s a great moment for me. It’s not only Deborah who is going to be at my album launch,” she said.

Local gospel music acts, including Mathias Mhere and Rumbi Zvirikuzhe, said the diva, will also grace the launch.

“I have also included a song Mweya Mutsvene, which I did with mom Deborah, which is going to be on my forthcoming album,” she said.

She said fans must brace for an exciting album which features songs that will touch people’s hearts and transform lives.

“I am confident that the upcoming album will transform people’s lives and it’s different from other albums as it carries amazing songs and maturity,” she said.

The gospel star has collaborated with some of the country’s best musicians and regional artistes such as South Africa’s queen of gospel music, Rebecca Malope in 2009 and 2016.

Her discography is made up of Nyasha (2007), Mufaro Wangu (2011) and Jehovah Tshuvah (2014).

Marowa-Ziwenga attributed her success to hard work and prayer. She has bagged a number of gongs, including the Permican for Best Female Gospel Musician in 2015 and Best Contemporary Gospel Musician at the Midlands Music Awards. She has also worked with local artistes, including Kudzi Nyakudya, Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi, Sabastian Magacha and Blessing Shumba.